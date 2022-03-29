Michigan football gets 2023 running back commit
Michigan football has added a second running back to its 2023 class on Tuesday, dipping into the south to nab another.
The Wolverines already have Cole Cabana committed, but now they’ve added Benjamin Hall out of Georgia.
Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb running back Benjamin Hall committed to Michigan on Tuesday morning.
He chooses the Wolverines over South Carolina, who he visited in March, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Boston College, Minnesota and more.
A sturdy, physical 5-foot-10, 225-pound back, Hall joins speedy in-state prospect Cole Cabana now as the two running backs currently committed to Michigan in this class.
