Michigan football gets 2023 commit from three-star Ohio athlete Jason Hewlett Jr.

For Michigan football, its win over Ohio State keeps on giving.

On Monday, Michigan received a pledge from Jason Hewlett Jr., a three-star ATH from Youngstown, Ohio, who is rated No. 658 overall in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings

Hewlett, listed at 6 feet 4 and 220 pounds, tweeted that he is "110% committed" to Michigan.

I’ve made my decision 110% committed Go Blue💙💙 pic.twitter.com/g3W0kaNzrc — Jason Hewlett Jr (@JasonHewlett05) November 28, 2022

Hewlett is the third Michigan commit from Ohio since the Wolverines' 45-23 victory in The Game, following Avon four-star OT Luke Hamilton and Cincinnati three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.

"First off I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity," Hewlett tweeted on Monday afternoon. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my athletic career & my life so far. A special thanks to my mom & dad for helping me get to the point I am today. Thank you to coach Chris, coach Seth & all the coaches I've had for helping me develop into the athlete I am today.

"I'm super grateful for all the schools who have recruited me & have given me an opportunity to play at the next level. All things considered, I know I've found my next home. I'd like to announce that I'm committing to the University of Michigan. Thank you to all the coaches involved for giving me an opportunity!"

New Philadelphia’s Mitchell Stokey pressures Youngstown Chaney quarterback Jason Hewlett in the first quarter of the Division III Regional second round game Friday.

Hewlett was previously committed to Cincinnati but decommitted on Thursday. Former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin on Sunday. Hewlett received an offer from Michigan on Friday, the same day he took an official visit to Kentucky. The Chaney High School product also had Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

On Sunday, received a commitment from Luke Hamilton, a 4-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jason Hewlett Jr. is 3rd Ohio commit in 2 days for Michigan football