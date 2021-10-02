Michigan football game vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Time, TV channel info and more

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-1)

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Badgers by 1½.

Game notes: Michigan has lost five straight at Wisconsin, last winning in 2001.

