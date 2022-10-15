Michigan football game vs. Penn State: Time, TV channel info, live updates
Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0)
When: Noon, Saturday.
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.
TV: Fox.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) and WWJ-AM (950).
Betting line: Wolverines by 6½.
Live updates
