Michigan football game vs. Maryland canceled due to Wolverines' COVID-19 issues

The Michigan football game between the Wolverines and Maryland, scheduled for Saturday in Ann Arbor, has been canceled, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Free Press.

The source, granted anonymity because they were not authorized to officially comment on U-M's scheduling, confirms reporting by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Michigan had its players and coaches work virtually on Monday and Tuesday and players were not made available to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday, as has been the custom this season.

The initial pause occurred Monday because of "an increased number of presumptive positives that are awaiting confirmation," according to coach Jim Harbaugh.

“That’s an increased number from zero,” Harbaugh said Monday. “It was more than one. It was a few. So it was increased.”

At least one player tested positive before last Saturday's game against Penn State and Harbaugh said the Wolverines have held out other players because of presumptive positive tests. Michigan's athletic department has not revealed the number of positive tests specific to the football program this fall.

The Wolverines (2-4) have two games remaining in the 2020 regular season: at Ohio State on Dec. 12 and the divisional crossover game on Dec. 19.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan-Maryland football game canceled due to COVID-19 issues