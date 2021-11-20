Michigan football game score vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live updates

No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (5-5, 2-5)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1), WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050). Other radio affiliates.

Line: Wolverines by 15½.

Want more U-M news: Download our free, easy-to-use mobile app on iPhone and Android.

[ Just pennies a day! Here's how you can gain access to our very best sports content for a low, low price. ]

• BOX SCORE

INJURY REPORT: Michigan RB Blake Corum in uniform vs. Maryland, unclear how much he'll play

Game notes: The Wolverines have the Ohio State Buckeyes next, but they can't look past the Terps. Michigan will try to win its third in a row after handling Penn State, 21-17, on the road. Cade McNamara is playing some of his best football of the season lately. Over the past three games, the junior quarterback has passed for 768 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions and has finished each game with an adjusted QB score of 80 or better (50 is average).

Maryland is coming off a 40-21 loss to Michigan State but its offense can attack, averaging just under 27 points a game. The defense has struggled though, giving up 157.5 yards on the ground and 31.4 points per game. It's will be interesting to see how the Terps' run defense deals with Hassan Haskins (985 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns). Maryland's two conference wins have come against Indiana and Illinois; it gets Rutgers to close out the season.

PROVING: How Michigan QB Cade McNamara persevered again and won over critics

THE FUTURE: Why Michigan's 9-1 start doesn't guarantee Cade McNamara will start next year

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football game score vs. Maryland : Live updates