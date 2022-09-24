Michigan football game vs. Maryland Terrapins: Time, TV channel, live updates
Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (3-0)
When: Noon, Saturday.
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.
TV: Fox.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) and WWJ-AM (950).
Betting line: Wolverines by 16½.
Live updates
