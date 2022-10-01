Michigan football game vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Time, TV channel, more info

Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0)

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) and WWJ-AM (950).

Betting line: Wolverines by 10½

