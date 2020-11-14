Michigan football live game updates and score vs. Big Ten West contender Wisconsin Badgers, as Wolverines try to get to .500 after two straight poor performances ending in defeat.

Michigan were pummeled last year in Madison in September, falling behind 35 en route to a 35-14 loss to the Badgers.

Wisconsin has not played in three weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but hammered Illinois in its opener, 45-7.

Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz must clear the protocol as he recovers from COVID-19, but may return for Saturday's game.

Michigan (1-2) vs. No. 14 Wisconsin (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV: ABC.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Badgers by 4½.

• Box score

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh page or try this.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football game score vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live updates