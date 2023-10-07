Michigan football game score vs. Minnesota: Live updates, highlights

Michigan football (5-0, 2-0) flashed its championship merit for a full 60 minutes the first time this season against Nebraska last week and will look to repeat the performance Saturday to avoid a slip-up against Minnesota (3-2, 1-1).

It is the second straight game for the Wolverines on the road against a Big Ten West opponent after starting the season with four straight home games. The game kicks off at 7:30 EDT in Minneapolis and will be televised on NBC. Michigan is an 18.5 point favorite.

Michigan received the second-most first place votes in this week’s top-25 poll after dominating Nebraska 45-7. The Wolverines accumulated 436 total yards of offense against a Cornhusker defense that was stout before that matchup thanks to another great performance from Blake Corum, Roman Wilson and J.J. McCarthy running the show.

Michigan’s defense is no. 1 in the country in scoring, only allowing six points per game, and held Nebraska scoreless for the first 56 minutes of the game before the backups allowed a touchdown late.

The Wolverines will have another favorable matchup this week against Minnesota’s offense, who ranks 95th in the country in scoring (24 points per game) and heavily favors running the ball. Defensive tackle Mason Graham is expected to return from injury after missing the first two conference games.

Michigan has won three straight games in the Little Brown Jug rivalry with Minnesota, dating back to 2014. The last matchup was during the COVID-altered 2020 season, when current Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton led the Wolverines to a 49-24 victory in Minneapolis.

Live Updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football vs. Minnesota: Live updates, highlights