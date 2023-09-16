Michigan football game score vs. Bowling Green: Live updates, highlights

Michigan football is finishing its non-conference schedule and final game of head coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension Saturday night against Bowling Green in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have coasted to a 2-0 start with dominant wins over East Carolina and UNLV so far.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be the head coach in charge, following up defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in Week 1 and a tag-team duo of special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and Mike Hart in Week 2. Moore served a one-game suspension against ECU but returned against UNLV.

Moore will be responsible for keeping the Wolverines on track at Michigan Stadium against Bowling Green, which enters 1-1 with a loss to Liberty and win over Eastern Illinois. Michigan is averaging 32.5 points and surrendering five points per game through two weeks.

It has been a hot start to the season for J.J. McCarthy, whom Harbaugh compared to Andrew Luck recently. McCarthy completed 87.3% of his passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games to power the offense. The running game has been relatively quiet compared to the high standard set in 2022.

While Michigan is expected to dominate, the two sides will be very familiar before kickoff. Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler played for the Wolverines from 1993-96 and was a member of Lloyd Carr's coaching staff from 2002-06 as a quarterbacks coach.

