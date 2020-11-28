Michigan football game score vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Live updates

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press

Michigan football (2-3) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (0-5)

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV: ABC.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

Box score

DIGGING IN: Explaining why Jim Harbaugh didn't start Cade McNamara sooner

MAILBAG: Is Cade McNamara the long-term answer at quarterback?

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh page or try this.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football game score vs. Penn State: Live updates

Latest Stories