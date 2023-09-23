Michigan football game score vs. Rutgers: live updates from Wolverines' Big Ten opener

The meat of Michigan football’s schedule begins today against Rutgers. The Wolverines breezed through non-conference play in the first three weeks without head coach Jim Harbaugh but will have their coach back for the first time on Saturday.

The game kicks off at Michigan Stadium at noon and the game will air on Big Ten Network. Michigan is a 24-point favorite, the first time this season the Wolverines have not been a five touchdown favorite.

Michigan won its first three games by an average margin of 26.7 points and will get its first test against another undefeated power five team Saturday. They enter conference play with the No. 1 ranked scoring defense in the country, surrendering an average of 5.3 points per game so far. Harbaugh called the unit the team’s “shining light” during his hiatus and praised players on each level of the defense for impactful performances.

The defense has carried the Wolverines while the offense has worked through some kinks. While the Wolverines have averaged 32 points per game, the passing and running game has yet to be in sync as Harbaugh wants.

J.J. McCarthy matched his 2022 regular season interception total last week against Bowling Green with three giveaways and will look to bounce back against a stout Rutgers defense holding teams to 10 points per game. This is the third straight year head coach Greg Schiano has led Rutgers to a 3-0 record, which hadn’t happened since 2012 before that. Michigan is looking to win its ninth straight game over the Scarlet Knights.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football game score vs. Rutgers: live updates, highlights