Michigan football game score vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Time, TV for Saturday night

Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1), WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

Betting line: Wolverines by 25½.

Game notes: If the success of J.J. McCarthy for Michigan is the example of what can go right in an early season QB competition, the Scarlet Knights are the opposite. Noah Vedral (at his third school, after stints with UCF and Nebraska), Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt fought for the job in camp, and coach Greg Schiano declined to name a starter, perhaps because he saw what was coming. All three have alternated snaps and injuries as the Scarlet Knights have struggled on offense for what seems like the 10th year in a row.

Wimsatt, the prized recruit from New Jersey in his sophomore season, was finally healthy enough for his first Big Ten start last week on his 19th birthday, and, well, we hope the Scarlet Knights kept the receipt: He completed six of 17 attempts for 68 yards, no touchdowns and an interception against Minnesota.

Rutgers doesn’t even have an offensive coordinator to blame it on: Sean Gleeman was fired in October, less than halfway into his three-year contract.

After Saturday night's contest, the Wolverines will face Nebraska at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 12 before finishing up the regular season against No. 13 Illinois (yes, really) in Ann Arbor and No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus. The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, will face Michigan State in East Lansing next week.

