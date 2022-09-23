Michigan football game predictions vs. Maryland: Can defense answer first Big Ten test?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions on the Michigan Wolverines' game against Maryland on Saturday (noon, Fox):

Michael Cohen

It’s difficult to imagine Michigan’s defense silencing Tagovailoa the way it smothered quarterbacks from Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut. But it’s also difficult to imagine Maryland’s defense slowing the Wolverines enough for that to matter. The pick: Michigan 45, Maryland 23.

Carlos Monarrez

After all the drama over the quarterbacks, this game should be decided by the Wolverines’ defense, which just pitched a shutout against UConn and has allowed only 17 points in three games. U-M’s D should be tested by Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, who’s completing 77.3% of his passes with 10.2 yards per attempt and led a fourth-quarter rally to last week to survive an upset against SMU. The pick: Michigan 38, Maryland 24.

Rainer Sabin

Maryland tends to be a better team in September than November. But no matter the month, the Terps go to battle with a suspect defense. With its bevy of weapons, Michigan should outgun Tagovailoa and Co. to win its Big Ten opener in style. The pick: Michigan 44, Maryland 24.

Jeff Seidel

Finally, the Wolverines will play against a real team. The Wolverines will win — they beat Maryland by 41 last year and have won six straight in the series. But Maryland will show the Wolverines that not all is perfect with that U-M defense. Ultimately, Maryland will shoot itself in the foot with penalties and the Wolverines will pull away after a tight first half. The pick: Michigan 38, Maryland 24.

Shawn Windsor

Finally, the Wolverines get a test. Not a tough one, but relative to the three games they've played so far, the Terrapins might look like Alabama. Maryland's passing offense should give U-M's defense its first challenge. Maryland's defense? Not so much. Expect the J.J. McCarthy train to continue rolling. The pick: Michigan 37, Maryland 23.

