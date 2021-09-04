Michigan football game opener vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Time, TV channel info
Michigan Wolverines vs. Western Michigan Broncos
When: Noon, Saturday.
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.
TV: ESPN.
Radio: WWJ-AM (950).
Line: Wolverines by 16½.
Game notes: Year 7 of the Jim Harbaugh experience at Michigan football begins with an in-state battle against Western Michigan. The Broncos went 4-2 last season; the Wolverines went 2-4.
