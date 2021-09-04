Michigan football game opener vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Time, TV channel info

In this article:

Michigan Wolverines vs. Western Michigan Broncos

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Wolverines by 16½.

• Box score

Game notes: Year 7 of the Jim Harbaugh experience at Michigan football begins with an in-state battle against Western Michigan. The Broncos went 4-2 last season; the Wolverines went 2-4.

U-M BOLD PREDICTIONS: Cade McNamara won't be only QB taking snaps

WINDSOR: Harbaugh's return to his shirtless, steak-eating self is key for Michigan

