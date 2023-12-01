Michigan football has fun at Ohio State's expense as Jordan Marshall wins Mr. Football

Moeller's Jordan Marshall was named Ohio Mr. Football after rushing for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

When Moeller running back Jordan Marshall was named Ohio Mr. Football on Thursday, he became the fourth player from Cincinnati to win the award, and the third in the last five years.

Reactions came from near and far on social media. Most were congratulatory, but some hinted at the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry that Marshall will be a part of when he suits up for the Wolverines next fall. He chose Michigan over a large number of offers, including Ohio State.

Marshall is just the second player to win the award to go on to play for the Wolverines; Charles Woodson (Fremont Ross, 1994 Ohio Mr. Football) was the other. In contrast, 12 Mr. Football honorees have gone on to play for the Buckeyes.

Here are some of the best reactions from across the internet:

From the "MGoBlog" discussion board titled "Jordan Marshall wins Ohio Mr. Football":

"Not so fast...He will officially earn that title next year when he rushes for two touchdowns in the 4th quarter in Columbus for yet another Michigan win." NeverPunt

"I can't wait to put it to Ohio these next four years"



Top 100 #Michigan RB commit and Ohio Mr. Football Award winner Jordan Marshall talks visit for The Game, preparing for enrollment and more. #GoBlue



(On3+) https://t.co/0bCWiDMdSP pic.twitter.com/6Z3PmoFlvn — Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) December 1, 2023

From Barstool Sports, in which the author addresses OSU Athletics Director Gene Smith and Head Coach Ryan Day:

The 2023 "MR. OHIO" High School Football Player Is Going To.......Michigan https://t.co/8Y7QXn8NbB pic.twitter.com/ioDkjGv140 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2023

He’s right but only partly

Tressel always got the best in Ohio and prioritized them which was enough to beat UM consistently

but struggled nationally at times

Urbs combined Nat. & Oh kids masterfully

Need to find the perfect mix

Not easy https://t.co/K0L339z5Em — RMG (@RMGBuckeye4Life) December 1, 2023

MR.OHIO



The best in Ohio plays for Michigan 💯#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cy8dhVo9HN — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) November 30, 2023

Mr. Ohio headed to Michigan 〽️. Jordan Marshall is the future! https://t.co/P4nBnAwpEG — JAMES (@RLTWD375) December 1, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio high school football: Mr. Football stirs OSU-Michigan debate