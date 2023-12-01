Advertisement

Michigan football has fun at Ohio State's expense as Jordan Marshall wins Mr. Football

Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer
Moeller's Jordan Marshall was named Ohio Mr. Football after rushing for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.
When Moeller running back Jordan Marshall was named Ohio Mr. Football on Thursday, he became the fourth player from Cincinnati to win the award, and the third in the last five years.

Reactions came from near and far on social media. Most were congratulatory, but some hinted at the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry that Marshall will be a part of when he suits up for the Wolverines next fall. He chose Michigan over a large number of offers, including Ohio State.

Marshall is just the second player to win the award to go on to play for the Wolverines; Charles Woodson (Fremont Ross, 1994 Ohio Mr. Football) was the other. In contrast, 12 Mr. Football honorees have gone on to play for the Buckeyes.

Here are some of the best reactions from across the internet:

From the "MGoBlog" discussion board titled "Jordan Marshall wins Ohio Mr. Football":

"Not so fast...He will officially earn that title next year when he rushes for two touchdowns in the 4th quarter in Columbus for yet another Michigan win."

NeverPunt

From Barstool Sports, in which the author addresses OSU Athletics Director Gene Smith and Head Coach Ryan Day:

