Michigan football full 2024 schedule, with dates, revealed
The Big Ten is set to reveal all of the full 2024 schedules for each college football team, with dates and all of the set-to-be new additions coming aboard from the Pac-12.
For Michigan football fans, Christmas came early, as MGoBlue.com had accidentally revealed who the Wolverines are playing and when.
The maize and blue will open up the Big Ten Conference season with a big matchup against one of the new additions, and overall, Michigan plays USC, Oregon, and Washington, only not seeing UCLA in its first year in the conference.
Here is the 2024 Michigan football schedule in its entirety.
Aug. 31: Fresno State
Series record: 0-0
Last game: N/A
Sept. 7: Texas Longhorns
Series record: 0-1
Last game: 38-37, Texas (2005 Rose Bowl)
Sept. 14: Arkansas State
Series record: 0-0
Last game: N/A
Sept. 21: USC
Series record: 4-6
Last game: 32-18, USC (2007 Rose Bowl)
Sept. 28: Minnesota
Series record: 77-25-3
Last game: 52-10, Michigan (2023)
Oct. 5: at Washington
Series record: 8-5
Last game: 31-10, Michigan (2021)
Oct. 19: at Illinois
Series record: 72-23-2
Last game: 19-17, Michigan (2022)
Oct. 26: Michigan State
Series record: 73-38-5
Last game: 49-0, Michigan (2023)
Nov. 2: Oregon
Series record: 3-2
Last game: 39-7, Oregon (2006)
Nov. 9: at Indiana
Series record: 60-10
Last game: 52-7, Michigan (2023)
Nov. 16: Bye Week
Nov. 23: Northwestern
Series record: 59-15-2
Last game: 33-7, Michigan (2021)
Nov. 30: at Ohio State
Series record: 60-51-6
Last game: 45-23, Michigan (2022)