Michigan football full 2024 schedule, with dates, revealed

The Big Ten is set to reveal all of the full 2024 schedules for each college football team, with dates and all of the set-to-be new additions coming aboard from the Pac-12.

For Michigan football fans, Christmas came early, as MGoBlue.com had accidentally revealed who the Wolverines are playing and when.

The maize and blue will open up the Big Ten Conference season with a big matchup against one of the new additions, and overall, Michigan plays USC, Oregon, and Washington, only not seeing UCLA in its first year in the conference.

Here is the 2024 Michigan football schedule in its entirety.

Series record: 0-0

Last game: N/A

Series record: 0-1

Last game: 38-37, Texas (2005 Rose Bowl)

Sept. 14: Arkansas State

Series record: 0-0

Last game: N/A

Sept. 21: USC

Series record: 4-6

Last game: 32-18, USC (2007 Rose Bowl)

Series record: 77-25-3

Last game: 52-10, Michigan (2023)

Oct. 5: at Washington

Series record: 8-5

Last game: 31-10, Michigan (2021)

Oct. 19: at Illinois

Series record: 72-23-2

Last game: 19-17, Michigan (2022)

Series record: 73-38-5

Last game: 49-0, Michigan (2023)

Nov. 2: Oregon

Series record: 3-2

Last game: 39-7, Oregon (2006)

Nov. 9: at Indiana

Series record: 60-10

Last game: 52-7, Michigan (2023)

Nov. 16: Bye Week

Nov. 23: Northwestern

Series record: 59-15-2

Last game: 33-7, Michigan (2021)

Nov. 30: at Ohio State

Series record: 60-51-6

Last game: 45-23, Michigan (2022)

