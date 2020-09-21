Michigan football freshman WR enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines warmup before action against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan football receiver Kyle McNamara entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, the Free Press has learned.

The 5-foot-9 receiver from Nashville joined the program this year as a preferred walk-on and is the brother of Cade McNamara, one of the Wolverines' reserve quarterbacks.

A former two-star recruit, Kyle McNamara had reportedly received scholarship offers from Ohio State and Central Michigan.

