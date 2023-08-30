Michigan football freshman wide receiver trio already poised for big things

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Earlier in August, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh raved about the three freshman wide receivers, noting that they get out of their breaks better than just about any wideouts he’s seen at that age.

Their teammate, fellow wide receiver Roman Wilson, concurs.

Now that fall camp has concluded and game week is officially here, Wilson says that he could see Fredrick Moore, Semaj Morgan, and Karmello English being the faces of the offense once their time comes.

“They’re just a very advanced group of guys. They’re very good,” Wilson said. “And I think in a couple years, they’re gonna be those dudes. I really like them. I’m really confident and the sky’s the limit for them. They’re very good.”

Fans have gotten to see both Moore and Morgan in the spring game. Morgan had a quiet day, but Moore had four catches on five targets for 62 yards — and impressive showing for a first-year player. But English will likely make his winged helmet debut on Saturday, and no one outside of Schembechler Hall quite knows what to expect.

He’s gotten rave reviews during fall camp, but what does he play like? Wilson says that what you saw from Moore in the spring game is what you’ll also see from the Alabama native in English.

“He kind of reminds me of (Fredrick Moore) a little bit, just a lengthier guy,” Wilson said. “Long strides gets out of the breaks well, high-points the ball well, playmaker, things like that both. All three of them are very good.”

It isn’t just that these are three freshmen who are doing well for their age. Wilson notes that all three appear to be more advanced than the typical first-year wide receiver. If they can utilize their advanced knowledge and skill set to get on the field in year one, it could be a boon to an offense looking to enhance its passing game under third-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“Yeah, they actually do. They actually pick up information really well and translate it and pick it up really fast.”

Fans will get a chance to see the trio on Saturday, when Michigan football hosts East Carolina for the season opener at The Big House. The game will stream live on Peacock with kickoff at noon EDT.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire