Michigan football found its new QB coach

Once Michigan fired Matt Weiss after he was placed on administrative leave for alleged computer crimes, the Wolverines needed a new quarterbacks coach.

Weiss not only was the QB coach but he shared the offensive coordinator duties along with Sherrone Moore. Moore may take the duties on fully himself this season calling the plays, but Michigan was wanting to make a homerun hire to help J.J. McCarthy and Co.

After speculation about bringing in Brian Griese from San Francisco, or Tee Martin, Michigan ultimately made a decision to promote from within.

On Friday Michigan football announced on Twitter that it would promote Kirk Campbell to coach the quarterbacks for the 2023 football season.

Campbell was an offensive analyst during the 2022 season. He joined Michigan last season after being the offensive coordinator and QB coach at Old Dominion in 2020 and 2021. He was also an offensive analyst with Penn State from 2017-2019.

In a statement, coach Jim Harbaugh shared his excitement about Campbell’s promotion.

“Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” said Harbaugh. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family.”

