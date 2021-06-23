Has Michigan football found its 2022 quarterback?

Michigan football has struggled when it’s come to finding its quarterback of the future in 2022.

While it has a five-star on campus in 2021 in J.J. McCarthy and has been in pursuit for years of 2023 five-star Dante Moore, it’s struck out when it comes to prospects in 2022. From Nicco Marchiol — who committed to Florida State before flipping to West Virginia — to NC State commit MJ Morris, to Utah commit Nate Johnson, to Cal commit Justyn Martin, there hasn’t been an easy or obvious candidate at signal-caller for the Wolverines.

It appears that has changed.

On Wednesday, there’s been a run on 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Apple Valley (CA) four-star quarterback Jayden Denegal, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound pro-style QB. Starting with national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, there are now five predictions indicating that Denegal will end up wearing maize and blue once the time comes for his commitment. Other predictions come from two MSU insiders as well as The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and Brice Marich.

Denegal is rated No. 264 overall in 2022, regardless of position, as well as the 19th-best player in both the state of California as well as at QB nationally.

Watch his highlights below:

