Michigan football formally introduces Sherrone Moore as next head coach

The Jim Harbaugh era is over at Michigan. Welcome, Sherrone Moore.

The school announced Friday night that the offensive coordinator who filled in for Harbaugh for the final three games of the eventual national championship-winning season would take over the program full-time. Moore put together an impressive stretch while leading the Wolverines on the field, beating Penn State and Maryland on the road and Ohio State at home to clinch the Big Ten East division.

Moore was given a five-year contract with an annual value of $6 million, plus multiple opportunities for incentives if he continues the success the Wolverines had last year.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore speaks during national championship game media day at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

It didn't take long for Michigan to spring into action after Harbaugh jumped to the NFL to take the head coaching gig with the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday. By the end of the week, Moore was named as the next head coach.

Michigan will formerly announce Moore as the new head coach at a press conference Saturday at 11 a.m. from the school's football facility in Ann Arbor.

You can watch the press conference on Big Ten Network as it happens at 11 a.m.

Here at the Junge Family Conference Center where Sherrone Moore will be introduced as the best football coach. pic.twitter.com/v2wBIoQRlZ — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) January 27, 2024

