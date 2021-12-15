Michigan football flips longtime Notre Dame commit

Michigan football wasn’t shy about how much it wanted to steal away a wide receiver pledge from Notre Dame, and it was ever persistent in trying to do so.

Former Wolverines receiver Ron Bellamy now coaches the safeties, but being a Louisiana native, he was able to relate to Ponchatoula (La.) three-star wideout Amorion Walker, who had been committed to the Irish since March 2021. Key word: ‘had.’

On early signing day on Wednesday, despite overtures from new ND coach Marcus Freeman, former Irish coach now at LSU, Brian Kelly, Alabama, Florida State, and others, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound receiver flipped to the maize and blue.

It's official: #GoBlue flips #Irish verbal Amorion Walker after a long battle for the Louisiana star. Story via @SamWebb77, who is live in Ponchatoula: https://t.co/fVCNJZNK6R — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) December 15, 2021

According to 247Sports, Walker also competed in track and triple jumped a 41-7. With Walker in the fold, Michigan football gets yet another big-bodied receiver who can run and jump through the roof.

