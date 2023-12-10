Michigan football flips big time defensive tackle from USC

Michigan football fans were apoplectic earlier in the recruiting cycle when a prospect that was considered a lock to end up in Ann Arbor ended up instead choosing to head out west to future Big Ten school, USC.

2024 Lancaster (Pa.) Manheim three-star defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale all but kicked off the negative swing in the Wolverines’ recruiting cycle, one where most of Michigan’s targets went from committing to heading elsewhere. However, there’s a reason why you don’t give up in recruiting: it could always swing back your way.

That ended up being the case with Palepale, who was starting to generate buzz in the past week that he wasn’t quite as solid on his verbal pledge to the Trojans as it earlier appeared. On Saturday evening, the Pennsylvania-native ultimately chose Ann Arbor as his best option, flipping to Michigan football.

BOOM!! 3 ⭐️ DL Deyvid Palepale ( @deyvid_palepale ) has flipped his commitment from USC to Michigan he tells me.

–

Deyvid is a 6’3 ( 300 LBS ) DL out of Landisville, PA. He had been committed to USC since July 1st.

–

Good pickup for the Wolverines! pic.twitter.com/AX29pEtsvp — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) December 10, 2023

While not super highly rated as a three-star, Palepale has an incredible offer sheet, including the aforementioned former school of choice, USC, as well as hometown Penn State, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin, and many more. He’s rated the No. 739 player in the country, regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite.

Even as a high school junior, Palepale is 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, and yet at his size, is agile enough to play basketball. Mike Elston was his primary recruiter for the Wolverines.

With Palepale in the fold, Michigan football now has 26 commitments in 2024 and six defensive linemen.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire