Michigan football flips 3-star DT from Boise State

The first domino has dropped after a big weekend win for Michigan football against Washington.

The Wolverines hosted a bevy of recruits and commits for the Sept. 11 prime time game, and among them was 2022 Anaheim (CA) Servite three-star defensive tackle Mason Graham. Graham had been committed to Group of 5 power Boise State since July 14, but the maize and blue came calling on Aug. 29 with an offer to come play in Ann Arbor.

Graham was in attendance for the big maize out and apparently couldn’t turn down the chance to play for the Wolverines. He posted on Twitter that he’s committed to play for Michigan football, making him the 16th commitment in the 2022 cycle.

COMMITTED-This is a blessing from my Lord & Savior! I would like to thank my family and all of my coaches for getting me to this point in my life. I’m extremely excited to be attending The University of Michigan! #GoBlue @CoachJim4UM @CoachNua @BiffPoggi @PlayerProMorgan pic.twitter.com/YM2picNWZp — Mason Graham (@MasonGraham_55) September 16, 2021

Graham is a two-way player that can play both on the offensive line or defensive line. He’s considered a defensive tackle prospect by the recruiting services and is rated the No. 877 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports’ proprietary rankings have him as the 65th-best defensive lineman, nationally.

Watch his film below: