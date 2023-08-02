Michigan football flips 2024 three-star cornerback Jo’Ziah Edmond from Purdue

Michigan football has flipped three-star cornerback Jo’Ziah Edmond after he de-committed from Purdue on Tuesday, giving the Wolverines their first cornerback in the class of 2024.

Edmond, who is listed at 6 foot 1, 180 pounds, is from Nappanee, Indiana and attends NorthWood High School.

Early Tuesday morning, Edmond posted a message on Twitter announcing he was no longer going to attend Purdue.

"First and foremost thank you to everyone at Purdue University for giving me an incredible experience/opportunity to carry on my legacy, and for all they've done for me and my family during recruitment," Edmond said. "After talking to my parents, I would like to announce that I will be de-committing from Purdue University."

The message was posted at 10:37 a.m. and less than 12 hours later, Edmond formally announced he had flipped his commitment to play for Michigan.

Edmond also reportedly had offers from Baylor and Central Michigan.

The Wolverines have the No. 4 rated class in the country for 2024, but of their 27 commitments, only Edmond is listed as a cornerback.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football flips 2024 three-star cornerback from Purdue