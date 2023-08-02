Michigan football flips 2024 three-star cornerback Jo’Ziah Edmond from Purdue
Michigan football has flipped three-star cornerback Jo’Ziah Edmond after he de-committed from Purdue on Tuesday, giving the Wolverines their first cornerback in the class of 2024.
Edmond, who is listed at 6 foot 1, 180 pounds, is from Nappanee, Indiana and attends NorthWood High School.
Early Tuesday morning, Edmond posted a message on Twitter announcing he was no longer going to attend Purdue.
"First and foremost thank you to everyone at Purdue University for giving me an incredible experience/opportunity to carry on my legacy, and for all they've done for me and my family during recruitment," Edmond said. "After talking to my parents, I would like to announce that I will be de-committing from Purdue University."
The message was posted at 10:37 a.m. and less than 12 hours later, Edmond formally announced he had flipped his commitment to play for Michigan.
Aye man I’m coming for everything 〽️ #GoBlue〽️ go follow my instagram @showtimejo2 pic.twitter.com/sYH30HDN1o
— Jo’Ziah Edmond 3⭐️ (@joziahedmond4) August 2, 2023
Edmond also reportedly had offers from Baylor and Central Michigan.
The Wolverines have the No. 4 rated class in the country for 2024, but of their 27 commitments, only Edmond is listed as a cornerback.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football flips 2024 three-star cornerback from Purdue