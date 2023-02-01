Michigan football flips 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Brandt from Stanford

Just when we thought the Michigan football class of 2023 was locked in, there was on more trick up Jim Harbaugh's sleeve.

The team's social media account announced on Wednesday, national signing day, that U-M has flipped four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt, who was verbally committed to Stanford.

Brandt is the No. 41 defensive lineman in the country and the 24th-best player in California for the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Sierra Canyon prospect was sought after by Cal, Arizona and Colorado, among others.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect officially visited U-M on Jan. 20, according to 247Sports. Brandt verbally committed to Stanford last July.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football flips 2023 DL Cameron Brandt from Stanford