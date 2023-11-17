Michigan football fires linebackers coach Chris Partridge

Michigan football has fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge, the program announced in a statement Friday morning.

"Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff," read a message from team spokesman Dave Ablauf. "Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebackers coach."

Partridge is in his fifth year as a member of U-M's coaching staff overall; he was brought back on February 8, 2023 to begin his second tenure with the Wolverines when he was hired to coach the linebackers. Partridge previously served as the team's special teams coordinator for four seasons (2016-19), before he became defensive coordinator at Ole Miss for three seasons (2020-22)

Rick Minter is a longtime coach at Cincinnati (1994-2003) and father of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. He has served as a defensive analyst for the Wolverines since 2022.

Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge watches a play during the second half of U-M's 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium.

