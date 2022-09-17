Michigan football finishes nonconference slate with 59-0 dismantling of UConn

Among the mantras espoused by Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is the idea that teams must always respect their opponents — weekly preparation never changes because looking ahead to other parts of the schedule siphons attention away from the present.

But there were moments in the past few weeks when players referred to U-M’s nonconference schedule as a series of “warm-up games.” There’s only so much Harbaugh and his coaching staff can do to convince the Wolverines they’ll be threatened by opponents getting paid millions to visit Michigan Stadium and get pummeled.

On Saturday, Michigan completed its exhibition slate — er, non-conference slate — in the same way it began two weeks ago: A relentless dismembering of an overmatched opponent. Tailback Blake Corum scored five touchdowns, punt returner A.J. Henning brought one all the way back for a score and the Wolverines limited opposing quarterback Zion Turner to four completions and 17 passing yards in a farcical 59-0 win over Connecticut.

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during first half action at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Harbaugh’s team feasted on programs — Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn — beginning new regimes under first-year head coaches. The Wolverines won those games by a combined score of 166-17 and have yet to allow a point in the first half. Settling the quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, who completed 15 of 18 passes for 214 yards on Saturday, was the only noteworthy development in the last three weeks aside from Michigan’s bill of health.

The warm-up games are finally over, and Big Ten play begins next week.

Special teams showcase

For as obvious as the talent disparity was on offense and defense, the largest gulf between Michigan and UConn might have been on special teams, where the Wolverines continue to reinforce their standing among the best in the country.

Led by special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh, whose group ranked No. 1 in the nation last season, Michigan bullied the Huskies to dominate field position and even put points on the board.

The onslaught began in the second quarter when ace special teamer Caden Kolesar knifed into the backfield and reached punter Geroge Caratan so quickly that he blocked the punt with his midsection rather than his hands. Kolesar’s block gave U-M the ball at the Connecticut 18-yard line, and three plays later Corum plunged into the end zone for a three-touchdown lead.

Things went poorly for UConn even when Caratan had time to release the ball cleanly. An excellent play by cover man Rod Moore pinned the Huskies at their own 4-yard line following a 62-yard punt from Brad Robbins. And when Connecticut’s offense went three-and-out, Caratan was forced to punt from his own goal line.

Henning fielded a 48-yard kick on the Michigan side of the field with plenty of open field to his left. Henning slithered through the tackles of two Connecticut defenders immediately after catching the punt and exploded into the empty space.

A key downfield block from edge rusher Julius Welschof cleared the last impediment between Henning and the end zone for what finished as a 61-yard score.

Five of a kind

On his second carry of the game, Corum veered around the left side of Michigan’s offensive line with nothing but green turf in front of him. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker sealed the edge after crossing the formation as a lead blocker and wideout Andrel Anthony impeded the only other defender with a chance of tackling the ball carrier.

With his path cleared, Corum darted outside the numbers and tight roped his way to the end zone for a 20-yard score. Connecticut’s defense barely laid a hand on him.

The early touchdown foretold an explosive day for Michigan’s No. 1 tailback while his primary running mate, Donovan Edwards, missed the game with a right leg injury. Corum needed just 12 carries to gain 71 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and reach the end zone five times — matching the touchdown tally of former U-M running back Hassan Haskins in last year’s triumph over Ohio State.

From there, Corum became the exclamation point for an offense that moved the ball in chunks and capitalized on U-M’s perpetual advantage in field position. Each of his next three touchdowns were one-yard dives that further eroded the willpower of an undermanned defense. He capped his afternoon with an 11-yard scamper that extended the lead to 45 late in the third quarter.

Corum has seven rushing touchdowns through the first three games for the second consecutive season.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Injury report

Michigan played without tailback Donovan Edwards (right leg), offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart (ankle) and inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (soft-tissue injury).

Edwards dropped out of last week’s game in the second quarter and did not return. His status entering Saturday’s game was unclear after Harbaugh told reporters there was no update earlier this week. Edwards wore a sweatsuit on the sideline and did not appear to have any kind of extra protection on his right leg.

Barnhart and Hill-Green were believed to be trending toward returns this week. On the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Harbaugh said both players were somewhere between questionable and probable for Week 3. Neither player was in uniform Saturday.

Backup quarterback Cade McNamara, who was cheered when he took the field seven days after getting booed in the same stadium, suffered an injury during Michigan’s final possession of the second quarter. McNamara was sacked on first down and then absorbed a vicious hit from two UConn defenders as he released a pass on the next snap. McNamara hobbled to the line of scrimmage to spike the football before doubling over in pain on his way to the sideline.

The television broadcast said McNamara remained in the locker room at halftime.

Left tackle Trevor Keegan (upper-body injury) dropped out in the first quarter and was replaced by Giovanni El-Hadi. Keegan was evaluated in the medical tent and remained in uniform but never reentered the game.

