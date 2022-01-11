Michigan football finishes with highest AP Top 25 ranking since 1997

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read
It may not have gone as planned in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, but there’s no shame in losing to the eventual national champion.

The Georgia Bulldogs upended Alabama on Monday night to win their first national title since 1980, but the Wolverines had a spectacular season in their own right, going 12-2, winning the Big Ten title and having taken down rival Ohio State for the first time in a decade.

Despite the New Year’s Eve 34-11 loss to UGA, the maize and blue still finished not only in the top five, but No. 3 overall, the best AP Top 25 ranking since the 1997 national championship, when the Wolverines were No. 1 overall. Michigan has now finished third or better eight times in the history of the poll.

Michigan also finished having beaten No. 6 Ohio State and No. 23 Iowa.

Full rankings

RANK

TEAM

PV RANK

CONFERENCE

POINTS

1

Georgia (14-1)

3

SEC

1,525 (61)

2

Alabama (13-2)

1

SEC

1,464

3

Michigan (12-2)

2

Big Ten

1,361

4

Cincinnati (13-1)

4

American Athletic

1,349

5

Baylor (12-2)

6

Big 12

1,259

6

Ohio State (11-2)

7

Big Ten

1,247

7

Oklahoma State (12-2)

9

Big 12

1,177

8

Notre Dame (11-2)

5

IA Independents

1,039

9

Michigan State (11-2)

11

Big Ten

1,026

10

Oklahoma (11-2)

14

Big 12

966

11

Ole Miss (10-3)

8

SEC

926

12

Utah (10-4)

10

Pac-12

851

13

Pittsburgh (11-3)

13

ACC

741

14

Clemson (10-3)

19

ACC

538

15

Wake Forest (11-3)

20

ACC

533

16

Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1)

16

Sun Belt

517

17

Houston (12-2)

21

American Athletic

513

18

Kentucky (10-3)

25

SEC

446

19

Brigham Young (10-3)

12

IA Independents

435

20

North Carolina State (9-3)

18

ACC

382

21

Arkansas (9-4)

22

SEC

371

22

Oregon (10-4)

15

Pac-12

364

23

Iowa (10-4)

17

Big Ten

171

24

Utah State (11-3)

Mountain West

163

25

San Diego State (12-2)

Mountain West

137

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

