Michigan football finally gets a commitment in 2025

Michigan football hadn’t gotten a commitment in the 2025 class since Carter Smith pledged midseason in 2023. In fact, the Wolverines drought was more likely to see decommitments than commitments, of late.

Finally, the maize and blue stemmed the bleeding and they did so in a big way.

The first pledge in the Sherrone Moore era, 2025 Fenwick (Ill.) Oak Park four-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall had seen enough and decided to pull the trigger for Michigan football on Monday morning.

Rated the No. 35 player in the country, regardless of position, by the 247Sports Composite, Marshall is the highest-rated pledge since Will Johnson in the 2021 class.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Nate Marshall has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 250 DL from Chicago, IL chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Alabama, & Auburn “All Glory to the man above! I’m home. Go Blue!”https://t.co/q6SSwqOBGY pic.twitter.com/Nl5OYfx1vr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2024

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot. Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line. Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college. Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development. Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college.

Marshall had offers from schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, and Texas.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire