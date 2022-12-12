Michigan football a finalist for two big targets

Michigan football is off to a hot start recruiting the 2024 class. The Wolverines have four commitments and three of those players are four-star commits based on the 247 composite rankings.

The Wolverines are still waiting on some 2023 recruits to make their decisions, but Michigan has a plethora of 2024 recruits that it has its eyes on. One of those 2024 targets is four-star defensive back Omillio Agard.

Agard is a cornerback from Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) the composite has him listed as the 22nd-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024. The 5-foot-10 recruit announced his top five on Monday afternoon. Michigan is in his top five along with Alabama, Clemson, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Here is what Agard told On3:

“Michigan is one of the most intriguing schools,” Agard said. “They have the best academics while having the best football I can play. I can really see myself blossoming as a star in Ann Arbor. I love Coach Clink, and Coach Harbaugh is one of the coolest coaches!”

He plans to make his destination known this summer.

Transfer portal update:

The Wolverines appear to be active in the transfer portal.

Michigan has already landed Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson and the maize and blue have a chance to add another lineman — just on the defense.

Coastal Carolina edge defender Josaiah Stewart announced a top three on Monday. The Wolverines are being considered along with LSU and USC.

Stewart has two years of eligibility remaining and he has put together some excellent stats.

He broke Coastal Carolina’s single-season sack record during his freshman season with 12.5 sacks and was voted as a freshman All-American. This past year he totaled 36 tackles, 10 TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

