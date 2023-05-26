Michigan football a finalist for 2024 Florida native WR

The maize and blue are looking to add to their talented 2024 recruiting class by getting commitments at the wide receiver position.

Michigan football became a finalist for three-star wide receiver Mekhai White a couple of days ago. The Wolverines are also an intriguing option for both five-star Ryan Wingo and four-star Gatlin Bair.

On Thursday, another top wide receiver target named Michigan one of his finalists.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Michigan made the final four for four-star Bredell Richardson. The Wolverines are a finalist along with Michigan State, LSU and Oregon.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Bredell Richardson is down to 4️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 190 WR from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 285 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/Ypu6vXtq2p pic.twitter.com/XB2THbGbJd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 25, 2023

Richardson spoke with Fawcett about each of his final four schools. He talked about bringing some Florida talent up north to Michigan.

“I love what they have going on,” Richardson said. “Back to back Big10 champs and beating Ohio State back to back years. They’re on to something. I’d love to bring some Florida talent up north.”

The Tampa Bay (Florida) Carrollwood Day prospect is the 259th-ranked recruit in the 2024 class on the 247Sports composite. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver is the 37th-ranked WR and the 43rd-ranked recruit in Florida. The Florida prospect took an unofficial visit to Michigan and is looking to set up an official visit.

Here is Andrew Ivin’s scouting report on Richardson, via 247Sports:

A polished outside receiver that has played a significant amount of varsity snaps over the past three years for a talented Carrollwood Day program. Not the biggest or the quickest pass catcher out there, but someone that understands how to win with both technique and effort. Measured just over 6-foot, 185 pounds in spring of 2022. Likely to only add more mass in the upper half once working with a college strength coach. Fires out of his release and gets to work. Does a nice job of sinking his hips on break routes and will track back towards the football before attacking it with his strong hands. Top-end speed is a bit of a question mark with limited testing data available, but has shown that he can create some separation as he makes his way into the deeper third, at least on Friday nights. Should be viewed as a well-rounded, high-floor prospect. Might lack true juice, but will do all the little things that are required to win games, like clear traffic on the perimeter and work for his quarterback when the pocket breaks down. Likely to find most success in a modern, pro-style attack that places an emphasis on timing.

