Michigan football fans ecstatic after national championship: 'Great day to be a Wolverine'

Michigan football is back atop the college football world and fans are partying like it's 1997.

The Wolverines ran through Washington, 34-13, en route to the school's first national championship this decade. Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead on the back of two long touchdown runs from Donovan Edwards in the first quarter and leaned on the defense to maintain the lead until Blake Corum put the finishing touches on the game with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Michigan started the celebration with just under two minutes left after getting another fourth down stop on Washington's final offensive possession of the game. As the offense was running out the clock, coach Jim Harbaugh lined up with players on the sideline to pose for photos, and was able to duck out of the way of the first Gatorade bath attempt, with the blue drink landing on defensive back German Green instead, and smiled at avoiding the traditional sports celebration.

University of Michigan students Mia Mojares, right, of Rochester Hills, and Aimee Doneth, of Lake Orion, celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown during a student watch party at the Crisler Center on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor on Monday. January 8, 2024, as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies for the College Football Playoff national championship.

Following the game, Harbaugh and the players had smiles that couldn't be wiped from their faces as they stormed the field at NRG Stadium in celebration. In a postgame interview with ESPN, Harbaugh reiterated his love for his players and explained how proud he was of his team for completing a perfect 15-0 season and finishing the job, before yelling his signature catchphrase "Who's got it better than us!"

READ MORE: Michigan football is the last team standing – it feels like their destiny

Corum and Will Johnson, the offensive and defensive MVPs of the game, both delivered speeches from the trophy podium. Corum, who was the heart and soul of the team, let fans know "business is finished" in reference to his message of "unfinished business" to announce he was returning to Michigan for a final season to try to win it all.

The Michigan fans in attendance roared as Corum, Johnson, and Harbaugh delivered their speeches, but the biggest cheer came as the team lifted the trophy in triumph for the first time on the podium. Online, fans celebrated in ecstatic euphoria as the Wolverines finally got over the hump and completed one of the greatest, if not the greatest, season in Michigan football history.

This is going to look mighty nice at the University of Michigan 〽️. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DcB1jdodE7 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 9, 2024

Hail to the Victors Valiant!



Champions of the West!



And North, South and East!#GoBlue



It finally happened. @UMichFootball — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 9, 2024

I know you said Michigan was winning the Natty last year. Sorry we’re a year late but hope you’re smiling and cheering up there 👑. You had the best seat in the house. This is for you, Meechie 🙏 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Nbcmml3b5d — UofmUpdates247 (@UofmUpdates247) January 9, 2024

Michigan Owns The Big10



Michigan Owns The SEC



Michigan Owns College Football



The University of Michigan Are National Champions 💍 🏆 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/U1BAdNk3FQ — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) January 9, 2024

We just won the National Championship 🥹



Jim went through absolute HELL and back get us here. 3 B1G titles in row. 3 wins over OSU in a row. Fell short twice in the semi’s in heartbreaking fashion and now…



15-0. Nobody has it better than us.



Love you, Coach. #GoBlue forever! pic.twitter.com/kRpRMXy366 — Lexi 🏴‍☠️ (@GoBlueLexi117) January 9, 2024

And that concludes the 2023-24 college football season…



Congratulations to the undefeated and untied National Champion University of Michigan Wolverines! #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/mqnk90HiZ0 — Devin GARDNER (@devingardnerXCI) January 9, 2024

15-0. What a season. What a game. What a team. What a coach.



NATIONAL CHAMPS BABY!! #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/i1WrF9Wxmv — BeardedBlevins (@BeardedBlevins) January 9, 2024

I’m speechless…. All I can say is that its great day to be a Wolverine #GoBlue #NationalChamps — Drake Harris (@dharris04) January 9, 2024

Good night and #GoBlue — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) January 9, 2024

Michigan players put on buffs, or designer glasses made by Cartier, to celebrate the big win like they do for defensive players after a turnover, but this time Harbaugh made sure to put on a pair for the trophy presentation.

Can’t describe the feeling I have right now.



Thank you for everything Coach Harbaugh. You have brought Michigan back to the top just like you said you would.



Whatever you choose to do, you will always be a Legend in Ann Arbor and champion #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/V6bXnvyqJB — BongoBlue2 (@Blue2Bongo) January 9, 2024

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: National championship sends Michigan fans into euphoric celebration