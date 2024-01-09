Advertisement

Michigan football fans ecstatic after national championship: 'Great day to be a Wolverine'

Jared Ramsey, Detroit Free Press
Michigan football is back atop the college football world and fans are partying like it's 1997.

The Wolverines ran through Washington, 34-13, en route to the school's first national championship this decade. Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead on the back of two long touchdown runs from Donovan Edwards in the first quarter and leaned on the defense to maintain the lead until Blake Corum put the finishing touches on the game with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Michigan started the celebration with just under two minutes left after getting another fourth down stop on Washington's final offensive possession of the game. As the offense was running out the clock, coach Jim Harbaugh lined up with players on the sideline to pose for photos, and was able to duck out of the way of the first Gatorade bath attempt, with the blue drink landing on defensive back German Green instead, and smiled at avoiding the traditional sports celebration.

University of Michigan students Mia Mojares, right, of Rochester Hills, and Aimee Doneth, of Lake Orion, celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown during a student watch party at the Crisler Center on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor on Monday. January 8, 2024, as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies for the College Football Playoff national championship.

Following the game, Harbaugh and the players had smiles that couldn't be wiped from their faces as they stormed the field at NRG Stadium in celebration. In a postgame interview with ESPN, Harbaugh reiterated his love for his players and explained how proud he was of his team for completing a perfect 15-0 season and finishing the job, before yelling his signature catchphrase "Who's got it better than us!"

Corum and Will Johnson, the offensive and defensive MVPs of the game, both delivered speeches from the trophy podium. Corum, who was the heart and soul of the team, let fans know "business is finished" in reference to his message of "unfinished business" to announce he was returning to Michigan for a final season to try to win it all.

The Michigan fans in attendance roared as Corum, Johnson, and Harbaugh delivered their speeches, but the biggest cheer came as the team lifted the trophy in triumph for the first time on the podium. Online, fans celebrated in ecstatic euphoria as the Wolverines finally got over the hump and completed one of the greatest, if not the greatest, season in Michigan football history.

Michigan players put on buffs, or designer glasses made by Cartier, to celebrate the big win like they do for defensive players after a turnover, but this time Harbaugh made sure to put on a pair for the trophy presentation.

