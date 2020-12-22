Was Michigan football's Don Brown the 'scapegoat'? Fans debate on social media

A Michigan football fanbase hungry for improvement was fed some promise of change Wednesday.

Don Brown, the Wolverines defensive coordinator the past five seasons, was fired. Reaction was swift and diverse.

One notable tweet came from prized linebacker recruit Junior Colson

WOW — 5 (@JuniorColson) December 22, 2020

Some fans and onlookers felt the time had come while others think it was a move to help ensure Jim Harbaugh signs an extension. Harbaugh is entering the final year of his contract after a 2-4 season.

More from Twitter:

Michigan has dismissed Don Brown



Bailed out by a ton of NFL talent in his early years here and refused to make adjustments when his defense got exposed. This move needed to be made🤷‍♂️ — Michigan Moments (@GoBlueMoments) December 22, 2020

I care way more about Don Brown being gone than Harbaugh — Nicole Pinter (@nicole_pinter6) December 22, 2020

Don Brown is a great. Thats all ima say — Coach Quan Edwards (@QuanDBtalk) December 22, 2020

Don Brown: ✅



Next up: Shaun Nua — Wolverine SZN〽️〽️〽️ (@WolverineSZN1) December 22, 2020

Good isn't good enough if it doesn't beat Ohio State.

In a vacuum Don Brown's defenses always did well, especially statistically. Except against elite competition like Ohio State. That was the problem. https://t.co/aooAdkfHxO — Andrew Keck (@andrewkeck) December 22, 2020

Don Brown's defenses at Michigan the past five years in national ranking (yards per play allowed): second (2016); sixth (2017); eighth (2018); 10th (2019) and 56th (this year). — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 22, 2020

so harbaugh is next right..? cause don brown wasn’t the issue.. https://t.co/7wpJndSRYs — fifty shades of jai. (@killaajam) December 22, 2020

Several people tweeted something similar.

Brown was the scapegoat, Harbaugh is staying. — Mac (@GoBlueInsider) December 22, 2020

If things don’t change....Harbaugh is next. https://t.co/HsRhTsAylc — Gil Lora (@GLStings83) December 22, 2020

