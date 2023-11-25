Michigan football fans celebrate 3rd straight win over OSU, this time without Jim Harbaugh

Michigan fans cheer for the Wolverines against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Michigan football completed an undefeated regular season with a 30-24 win over rival Ohio State for a third straight trip to the Big Ten championship game. It was the third straight win over the Buckeyes, a streak that hasn't happened in over 25 years, and came with Jim Harbaugh absent from the sidelines.

The Michigan head coach had to watch from home as he served the final game of his three-game ban handed down by the Big Ten in response to the sign-stealing scandal. The Wolverines didn't miss a beat, though, under the direction of offensive coordinator and acting head coach Sherrone Moore and came up with big plays in every crucial moment to edge out the Buckeyes.

Michigan was plus-two in the turnover margin thanks to an interception from Will Johnson that set up the opening score and a Rod Moore interception on the final possession to ice the game away. The Wolverines also outrushed Ohio State, 156-107, extending the streak of the winning team gaining more on the ground to 22 years.

RAINER SABIN: J.J. McCarthy's big step up elevates Michigan to one of the program's biggest victories

The defining series of the game was Michigan's 13-play drive after Ohio State cut the lead to 27-24 with eight minutes left. Michigan burned seven minutes off the clock with a physically dominant drive where they ran straight through the Buckeyes. Ohio State had no answers for Blake Corum and his damaging runs up the gut until it was too late. Michigan added a field goal to make it 30-24 with a minute left, setting up the defense to shut the door with Moore's big play.

The first interception led directly to a Corum touchdown, giving Michigan an early 7-0 lead. The Wolverines held onto the lead for the last 50 minutes of the game and continued to answer each time Ohio State scored. Corum powered the offense with 22 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns. J.J. McCarthy was solid under center, completing 16 of 20 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown to Roman Wilson.

Michigan fans online were obviously ecstatic about the monumental win and celebrated the team's ability to get over the hump without Harbaugh in the biggest game of the year.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Every time Ohio State found something, Michigan found more. It owns this rivalry now.

There will never be higher stakes in a regular season Michigan-Ohio State game. And Michigan just walked away with that win. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 25, 2023

The Michigan Wolverines, Denied Your Coach, The Great @CoachJim4UM, You Still Prevailed! HaHa, Big 10, NCAA, And Especially You @finebaum! Quit Being A Hater And Start Being A Believer! Quit Snubbing The Big 10! WOOOOO! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/29KcEzYJK3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 25, 2023

Jim Harbaugh right now pic.twitter.com/XGoIu6ME9q — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 25, 2023

The only sign that ever mattered. pic.twitter.com/8sn5D4oTGP — Due# (@JDue51) November 25, 2023

INTERCEPTED BY ROD MOORE



BALL GAME



MICHIGAN IS GOING TO THE BIG10 Championship



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sh0Mo39LPF — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) November 25, 2023

The fact there’s a 99.9% chance the Big Ten commissioner will have to hand Jim Harbaugh the trophy is peak television — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) November 25, 2023

I need Jim Harbaugh walking out of the tunnel like... pic.twitter.com/UOt8pgxKAF — Andrew Hammond (@ahammALDC) November 25, 2023

Michigan fans are never, ever, ever going to let Buckeye fans live this one down. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 25, 2023

JEFF SEIDEL: Michigan already had motivation vs. Ohio State. Zak Zinter pushed it over the top.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who fell to 1-3 all-time against Michigan, faced a lot of criticism online for his struggles to win the biggest game on the schedule.

No one cares about beating the BS teams we schedule. We play those teams on purpose to have a good record to get to Michigan and into the playoffs. That’s part of the program. You don’t make 9 million and lose to your rival 3 times in a row — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) November 25, 2023

Another year, another Ryan Day loss to Michigan pic.twitter.com/PmuFDXlCh2 — Cover 3 Film Room (@Cover3FilmRoom) November 25, 2023

Lou Holtz just wants to know where Ryan Day is right now. pic.twitter.com/pZikvikObf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 25, 2023

ryan day walking back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/FcdNLHHEMh — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) November 25, 2023

Michigan's team account also joined the celebrations and threw some friendly jabs at Ohio State with postgame graphics.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football fans celebrate third straight win over Ohio State