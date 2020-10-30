Michigan football fan hasn't missed a home game in 20,000 days. The streak ends Saturday.

As years passed and his attendance streak grew longer, John Levinson used to joke with friends about his commitment to watching Michigan football in person.

“The only reason I am not at the game,” he’d say, “is because I am 6 feet under somewhere.”

But Levinson is very much alive, rueing the sad reality wrought by a global pandemic and how life as we now know it is preventing him from occupying his reserved spot in Section 22, Row 76, just below the press box on the west side of Michigan Stadium.

On Saturday, against rival Michigan State of all teams, Levinson claims that for the first time since 1964, he will not walk through the Big House’s gates to take the seat that has been in his family’s name dating to the Eisenhower administration.

John Levinson (left) has been to every Michigan home game since the 1964 season.

The fall tradition he had created and religiously abided by has been interrupted. Last weekend, for the first time since Jan. 1, 1976, he watched the Wolverines live on television instead of on-site and in living color. As Levinson explained with chagrin, a streak of 543 straight games with ripped, punched and scanned Michigan football tickets from stadiums all over the country ended because of a dang virus. It’s enough to make Levinson just a little “ticked,” as he put it.

Levinson, who is 69 and in good health, understands the Big Ten’s decision to bar fans from games this season as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19. He just doesn’t like it. After the conference reinstated football last month and prohibited the public from entering its venues, Levinson tried to find a way around the ruling. He contacted officials inside Michigan’s athletic department, emailing and calling multiple times to see whether he and his wife, Kathy, could gain admission.

“I have been trying to twist arms,” he said.

There had to be a way, he thought. Shoot, his grandfather once told him he made it to each of the four Michigan home games at Ferry Field during the 1918 Spanish flu. Levinson was similarly persistent, determined to never miss another moment at Michigan Stadium after his father denied him a ticket to see the Wolverines shut out Roger Staubach and Navy 56 years ago. From that point forward, through years spent in the student section while obtaining multiple Michigan degrees and later at his perch in Row 76, Levinson said he always showed up at the coliseum at 1201 S. Main in Ann Arbor whenever the Wolverines were set to take the field.

But this year, barring any special exemption granted by Michigan, he’ll stay home in Commerce Township. As Levinson begrudgingly has come to accept, the Big House will be hollow on the inside when the Wolverines play there four times this fall. Levinson has tried to picture what the bizarre scene will look like, visualizing Michigan’s players racing onto the turf and touching the “M” Club banner in silence.

“Who is going to cheer?” he asked.

It’s a crazy question considering Michigan’s records show the football team has attracted at least 100,000 people to each of the 293 home games that have been held since an Oct. 25, 1976 victory over Indiana. That attendance streak, which will end this Saturday when a small group of family supporters turn out, has become synonymous with the image of a program that has a devoted legion of followers. After all, the big crowds carried through the dark days of Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke, abetted at one time by a promotion tied to the sale of carbonated beverages. Every Saturday, no matter what, people would come out in droves to pack Michigan Stadium.

