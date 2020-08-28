These Michigan football families are feeling a deeper sting after Big Ten season postponed

The shoe is on the other foot for Aidan Hutchinson.

The Michigan football defensive end, who has spent his college career trying to drop others in the backfield, has been thrown for a loss ever since the Big Ten announced it had postponed the season indefinitely as a result of the pandemic that has steamrolled this country.

What’s a fall without competition?

For Hutchinson, it’s an uncomfortable reality he’d rather not contemplate.

“I just really want to play football,” he said Thursday.

The game, after all, is in his blood.

[ Aidan Hutchinson's NFL draft decision: Here the factors to consider ]

His father, Chris, was an All-American defensive tackle for the Wolverines during the early 1990s.

View photos Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates after sacking Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the second half of U-M's 10-3 win on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. More

Following that legacy, Aidan was a high school star and the state's top recruit in 2018.

The sport holds special meaning in his family, becoming more affixed to their identity as the years have passed.

So, it is no surprise that Aidan’s mother, Melissa, is among the leading figures in a team-wide parent group protesting the conference’s decision to delay the games until further notice.

For subscribers: Michigan doctor calls out COVID-19 study, lands in hot debate

“We would love a reinstatement of the season, especially if they could revisit the data,” she said.

It’s become her new cause, and she is in the nascent stages of organizing a rally to be held outside Michigan Stadium on Sept. 5, which would have been the date of the Wolverines’ home opener against Purdue.

Shawn Windsor: Here's what is fueling the rage over Big Ten football

With the goal of solidifying the plans, Melissa is flying to Colorado to meet with the mothers of quarterback Dylan McCaffrey and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp. The three women share a common bond: They are entrenched in families whose connections to football run deep. Lisa McCaffrey is the wife of Ed, a former NFL receiver, and the mother of Christian, an All-Pro running back with the Carolina Panthers. Peach Pagano, who raised Kemp, is the sister of Chuck and John — two longtime NFL assistants who at one time or another have both led defenses.

[ The Free Press has started a digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive sports content. ]

Their kids play for Jim Harbaugh, whose ties to the game span generations with a father, sibling and son who have devoted their professional lives to coaching.

View photos Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson pursues on defense against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. More

The sport defines Harbaugh’s persona; he’s the ultimate football guy, after all.

When Harbaugh learned the Big Ten had punted on all fall sports, he released a statement expressing his “disappointment,” set the ball right back at the line of scrimmage and forged ahead as if nothing happened.

“He was like, ‘All right, let’s go practice,’” Aidan recalled. “So, it was a little hard to process at first, but Harbaugh — when he gets bad news — he’s going to throw it away and move on and keep plugging hard and keep working hard.”

[ Big Ten looking at using Ford Field, other regional domes for winter football ]

Harbaugh doesn’t know any other way. This is his time of year.

During normal circumstances, preseason camp would have been in full swing and the first game visible on the horizon.

Story continues