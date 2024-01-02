What Michigan football will face in Washington Huskies

Michigan booked their first trip to an outright national title game in program history with a huge win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The 27-20 overtime thriller will go down as an instant classic, and serves as the latest installment in a long line of signature Harbaugh wins.

Michigan will face off against the Washington Huskies in Houston, Texas on January 8th. Washington defeated Texas by a score of 37-31 in a thrilling Sugar Bowl matchup. Both teams enter the game undefeated with matching 14-0 records.

Here are some quick thoughts about the matchup.

Washington has the best passing attack in college football. Ohio State may have had the best individual receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., but the Huskies put it all together in a lethal package. The Huskies’ top three receivers (Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan) are likely top 100 draft picks in the upcoming draft. This game will test the Wolverines’ secondary like no other matchup since 2021 Ohio State.

The best way for Michigan to counter-punch Washington’s offense is with the defensive line. The Huskies won the Joe Moore Award this year, but honestly, I still like Michigan’s unit in this matchup. The Wolverines DL can rotate consistently, stay fresh, and has more talent than any group UW has seen this season. Getting to Michael Penix is crucial to stopping their offense, and Michigan should be able to do just that with more creative blitzes.

That being said, Washington’s defense leaves a lot to be desired. They are statistically one of the worst passing defenses in the country and allow over four yards a carry on the ground. Michigan can win this game by brutalizing a weak interior defensive line and capitalizing with play-action shots. Just don’t play any silly games with four three special teams fumbles and numerous third-down drops.

Who’s the defensive X-factor? Josh Wallace will need to have the game of his life. Michigan has one stud cornerback in Will Johnson, but the other boundary spot is just okay. It will likely be Johson on Odunze, Sainristil on McMillan, and Wallace on Polk. Three tough matchups both ways, but the biggest advantage is Polk over Wallace. He will probably draw safety help from Rod Moore, but that leaves Johnson on an island if Michigan blitzes five and runs man coverage. This is where the disruption comes into play. The blitzes simply need to get home or Michigan will get ripped apart by chunk plays.

On offense, it’s a tougher choice. I won’t say McCarthy because the quarterback is a lazy pick, but there are a lot of options. I think Roman Wilson will end up being the deciding player. Michigan should be able to run the ball pretty well, but eventually, they will need to open up the playbook and attack Washington’s stacked box. Cornelius Johnson has turned into more of an underneath possession receiver this season, so I think most of the shot plays will be designed for Wilson.