Michigan football to face stout defense in visit from Rutgers

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia looks back at what happened during Michigan football’s 31-6 win over Bowling Green, and peeks at what is ahead for the Wolverines in Saturday afternoon's game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor.

3 things we learned

Passing game not perfect after all: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished as U-M's top graded player (according to Pro Football Focus) each of the first two weeks, but was the Wolverines' lowest graded player Week 3, at 42.3 overall and a brutal 34.7 passing. How good was McCarthy through two weeks? He took both of U-M's top two all-time single-game spots for completion percentage (with at least 25 pass attempts). On Saturday, however, McCarthy went just 8-for-13 for 143 yards with two touchdowns and a career-worst three interceptions.

Offensive coordinator and acting head coach Sherrone Moore blamed the first interception on improper spacing in the receiver corps. The second, when McCarthy forced a ball deep over the middle to Cornelius Johnson, Moore acknowledged was on McCarthy. The third was the worst of the night, when McCarthy rolled left and looked as if he was going to throw the ball away, but didn't get it out of bounds for his final pick on his final pass.

Michigan's offense ran just 44 plays, the fewest in a full game during the Jim Harbaugh era, as it was never able to get into a rhythm. Even McCarthy's second touchdown pass — a 50-yard flea-flicker — was batted by a defensive back, though Cornelius Johnson was able to haul it in. Michigan has to hope this was simply one off game.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson catches a touchdown pass deflected off Bowling Green cornerback Davon Ferguson during the second half of Michigan's 31-6 win on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

Dominant defense still has another gear: Jesse Minter's unit now ranks No. 2 nationally in total defense (222.3 yards per game), No. 7 against the pass (141.3 yards) and No. 17 against the run (81 yards) thanks to another dominant Saturday. U-M recorded 10 tackles for loss for the second straight week, with Mike Sainristil picking up a pair. Jaylen Harrell was the unit's most explosive player; he had a quarterback pressure that resulted in a Kris Jenkins interception early in the second half and then recorded a strip-sack on the next possession, which was recovered by Michael Barrett. In total, Bowling Green had 11 possessions against U-M's first unit and gained multiple first downs just once. Even considering the Falcons were using their backup QBs, it was a suffocating performance, and all the more impressive with Will Johnson only playing eight snaps and Rod Moore having yet to play.

Offensive line shuffle: Earlier in the week, Sherrone Moore said Michigan's offensive line had found its starting five "for now." That didn't last one full game. Midway through the third quarter, U-M moved Karsen Barnhart from left to right tackle and substituted out Myles Hinton. The Wolverines then slid in Arizona State transfer LaDarius Henderson to block McCarthy's blind side for the first time this year. Most of the line graded out well in pass blocking, led by Zak Zinter (85.7), Trevor Keegan (85.7) and Drake Nugent (83.1) on 16 snaps. Henderson (84.2) excelled in his five reps, while Hinton (70.4) was decent on his 11 snaps, although he did allow McCarthy to get hit once.

Next up: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (3-0, 0-0), Big Ten opener.

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 24½.

Know the foe

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his rushing touchdown with teammates during the first half against Virginia Tech in Piscataway, New Jersey on Sept. 16, 2023. Rutgers lost, 35-16.

For the third consecutive season, Rutgers is 3-0 under head coach Greg Schiano. Is it for real this time, or another season of fool's gold?

Rutgers' offense is, well, challenged. (Stop here if you've read that before.) The Scarlett Knights beat Virginia Tech, 35-16, on Saturday, but that came in spite of the passing game. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed just seven of 16 passes for 46 yards and one touchdown. The third-year QB has done well protecting the ball this season — with five total touchdowns and no interceptions — but is just 34-for-66 passing (51.5%) for 407 yards in three games.

Fortunately for Rutgers, the rushing attack has been solid under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. The Scarlet Knights are No. 20 in yards rushing (210.7 per game) and come off off another impressive performance in Week 3, led by Kyle Monangai, who ran 16 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Wimisatt also presents a threat with his legs; he has 28 rushes for 144 yards and two TDs.

The real test for U-M will come on the other side of the ball, where the Wolverines continue to search for their ground game. This doesn't seem like a week where it will come easily, against a Scarlet Knights squad that ranks No. 11 against the run (69.7 yards per game). The passing game won't be a gimme either, the Scarlett Knights are a respectable No. 54 against the pass (202 yards per game).

Aaron Lewis is Rutgers' top talent, with 12 tackles and one sack, while linebacker Tyreem Powell is the team's most productive defender (28 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble). Defensive back Deion Jennings (25 tackles, three passes deflected) continues to be a force.

