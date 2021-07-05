Michigan football expected to get commitment Monday night

While there have been some negative developments in recruiting lately — like defensive lineman Justice Finkley not including Michigan football in his top group — the Wolverines have gotten plenty of good recruiting trail news in recent weeks.

The latest was the commitment of four-star tight end Colston Loveland, who picked the maize and blue despite offers from SEC powerhouses Alabama, LSU and Auburn. But it appears there’s another high-end player ready to drop for Michigan.

On Monday evening, at 6 p.m. EST, Clearwater (Florida) Gaither four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio will make his pledge known. He’ll choose among Oregon, which has been on a tear lately in terms of recruiting, Iowa State and Michigan.

All signs point to the maize and blue.

Michigan has 100% of the 247Sports crystal ball projections, with three Michigan insiders predicting the Wolverines along with Andrew Ivins, who covers recruiting in Florida, and Michael Swain for CycloneAlert — an Iowa State imprint on 247Sports.

So, barring a big surprise, the Wolverines’ 2022 class will grow larger on Monday evening.

The 247Sports composite has Eugenio listed as a four-star and the No. 282 prospect in the country. He’s the 13th-ranked EDGE rusher and No. 33 player in the state of Florida.

