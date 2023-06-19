Michigan football EDGE target sets decision date, time

Coming out of ‘Victors Weekend,’ Michigan football’s big official visit weekend that saw most of its 2024 commits make their way to campus, it doesn’t look like the Wolverines will need to wait long to get good news.

There were a few uncommitted prospects who were also in Ann Arbor, including Ohio cornerback Aaron Scott, Texas offensive tackle Michael Uini, Michigan linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, and Maryland EDGE Devon Baxter. The Wolverines are in good standing with all of the above (though Scott is perhaps leaning toward Ohio State), though one will make his decision sooner than later.

Per On3’s Zach Libby, Baxter announced on his Instagram story that he will be making his college commitment on Monday night (June 19) at 8 p.m. EDT.

Priority 4⭐️ Michigan EDGE target Devon Baxter will announce his commitment tonight at 8pm EST. 📲 – _devonbaxter/IGhttps://t.co/ZiRM0GRZ2X pic.twitter.com/CVLuINHtxY — Zach Libby (@LibbyOn3) June 19, 2023

Hailing from Brandywine (Md.) Gwynn Park, Baxter is rated a three-star prospect at No. 506 overall per the 247Sports Composite. The No. 32 EDGE and 13th-best player in the state of Maryland, Baxter has offers from Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and others.

Baxter is set to officially visit Virginia Tech, seen as the other school in competition, on June 23. He currently has four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, all indicating he’ll be donning a winged helmet in college.

