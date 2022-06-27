Michigan football earns first 2024 commit in 4-star linebacker Mason Curtis

Michigan football picked up the first member of its 2024 class Monday as four-star linebacker Mason Curtis announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

Curtis picked U-M over Michigan State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Cincinnati and multiple others. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Nashville native is ranked as the No. 2 player in Tennessee and the No. 14 linebacker in the country by 247Sports' composite.

Michigan offered Curtis in April and his official visit to Ann Arbor came in mid-June. This fall, he'll enter his junior season at Ensworth High School in Nashville. During his sophomore season, Curtis' Tigers went 7-4 overall and 4-1 in district play.

Currently, Michigan's roster features four Tennesseans: defensive backs Kody Jones and Myles Pollard alongside linebackers Junior Colson and Trevor Andrews.

Story continues

[ Four-star Michigan football target Amir Herring takes 'student of the game' to a new level ]

Ensworth's Sam Haley (27) and Mason Curtis (18) celebrate Curtis' interception for a touchdown against MUS during the game at Ensworth Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Wolverines' 2022 recruiting class has 22 signees and is ranked No. 12 in the country by 247. U-M's 2023 class has seven commitments and is ranked No. 43 in the country by 247.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a reporting intern at the Free Press and can be reached at CEngelbrecht@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ctengelbrecht.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football: 2024 4-star LB Mason Curtis commits