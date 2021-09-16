Michigan football earns commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Mason Graham

Four days after Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff concluded a weekend in which highly rated recruits flooded to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines picked up their first commitment from a player who was in attendance.

Mason Graham, a defensive lineman from Servite High School in Anaheim, California announced on Twitter the decision to flip his commitment from Boise State to Michigan and give Harbaugh a 16th pledge for the class of 2022.

COMMITTED-This is a blessing from my Lord & Savior! I would like to thank my family and all of my coaches for getting me to this point in my life. I’m extremely excited to be attending The University of Michigan! #GoBlue @CoachJim4UM @CoachNua @BiffPoggi @PlayerProMorgan pic.twitter.com/YM2picNWZp — Mason Graham (@MasonGraham_55) September 16, 2021

MORE: Can lightning strike twice for NIU underdog Rocky Lombardi vs. Michigan?

MORE: Why Michigan is salivating for a rematch with ex-MSU QB Rocky Lombardi

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the 117th-ranked defensive lineman in the country, according to the composite rankings. He held scholarship offers from Boise State, Oregon State, Army, Colorado State and Fresno State, among others.

Fans cheer on before kickoff of a game between Michigan and Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Story continues

Given his height and weight, Graham appears to be a solid stylistic fit for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s base 3-4 scheme. His measurements compare favorably to those of freshmen Rayshaun Benny (6-5, 292) and Ike Iwunnah (6-3, 306), a player who was added late in the recruiting cycle as Michigan searched for bigger bodies on the interior. Graham has enjoyed a hot start to the 2021 high school season with six sacks in his first two games, according to the Orange County Register.

Graham committed to Boise State on July 14 and didn’t receive a scholarship offer from Michigan until Aug. 29, according to 247. But he posted pictures of himself donning full Wolverines attire on the field at Michigan Stadium over the weekend and called the experience amazing.

The U-M coaching staff hoped to capitalize on a rare night game at Michigan Stadium by inviting a litany of prospects to campus as the Wolverines hosted Washington last Saturday. Not only did Harbaugh invite some of the team’s top targets in the 2022 class, but Michigan also turned its attention to coveted underclassmen in future years.

Contact Michael Cohen at mcohen@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football: 3-star DL Mason Graham commits