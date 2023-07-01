Michigan football DT target commits to USC

Michigan football had thought it had found its next man in the middle, but there’s a reason you don’t count your chickens before they hatch.

The maize and blue had long been targeting 2024 Landsville (Pa.) Hempfield three-star DT Deyvid Palepale, the 6-foot-3, 288-pound nose tackle who was choosing between the Wolverines, Penn State, and USC. The word on the street was that Palepale was keen to stay closer to home and preferred Michigan over Penn State, despite the proximity to State College. However, former Wolverines defensive line coach Shaun Nua, now at USC, made a big run, and Palepale chose to play in Los Angeles rather than Ann Arbor.

BREAKING: 3⭐️ DL Deyvid Palepale has committed to USC 🏈 The Hempfield (Pa.) product chose the Trojans over Penn State and Michigan. MORE: https://t.co/xRi6wXWNrv pic.twitter.com/pVww68YhRL — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 1, 2023

Michigan currently has two defensive tackle pledges in the 2024 class in Ted Hammond and Jerod Smith. The Wolverines are still in it for Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius five-star DT Justin Scott, but all of the above are more thought to be 3-technique types, whereas Palepale was more of an NT.

