Michigan football dominates Big Ten offensive/defensive players of week honors

No matter how good Michigan football was week-in, week-out, the Big Ten wasn’t giving much love to the individual players throughout the season.

Perhaps it’s because the Wolverines in 2021 are the embodiment of a ‘team,’ but even with stellar individual performances, when the conference would announce its players of the week honors, often, those who wear the winged helmet were absent. In lieu, you’d often see Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who put up video game numbers every week, win the offensive player of the week award and/or freshman of the week. Well, even though Stroud passed for nearly 400 yards against the Wolverines, he didn’t get that award this week.

The offensive player of the week honor goes to Michigan running back Hassan Haskins, who the Buckeyes could not stop on Saturday, even when they knew what was coming.

Week 13's Offensive Player of the Week: Hassan Haskins of @UMichFootball ◽ Rushed for 5 TDs and 169 yards to lead Michigan to a share of the East Division title and a berth into the #B1GFCG

◽ His 5 rushing TDs tied a Michigan single-game record 🗞️ https://t.co/R6G3M9rzPL pic.twitter.com/59PdrSMaUi — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 29, 2021

He’s not alone.

The new single-season sack leader in Michigan football history, Aidan Hutchinson, who notched three sacks against Ohio State, is your Big Ten defensive player of the week.

Week 13's Defensive Player of the Week: Aidan Hutchinson of @UMichFootball ◽ Registered 3 sacks to help Michigan capture the East Division title and a berth into the #B1GFCG

◽ His 13 sacks in 2021 set a single-season Michigan record 🗞️ https://t.co/R6G3M9rzPL pic.twitter.com/Jo74697xxp — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 29, 2021

That’s exactly what you want if you’re a maize and blue diehard — two Michigan football players named Big Ten players of the week the week after The Game, even if they’re ignored all year long.

