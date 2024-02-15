Michigan football doesn’t have its defensive backs coach after all

It had appeared as if Sherrone Moore had completed his Michigan football coaching staff on Wednesday when linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary was rumored to be leaving Tennessee for the same post in Ann Arbor, while Houston Texans, safeties coach, Stephen Adegoke appeared to destined to return to the Wolverine as the new defensive backs coach.

However, it seems one of two ain’t bad.

According to a new report, despite having already agreed to accept the defensive backs position at the University of Michigan, Adegoke, will remain with the Texans after all and will not be coming back to Ann Arbor.

#Texans safeties coach Stephen Adegoke is staying in Houston after being offered and accepting @UMichFootball defensive backs position, per a league source. Adegoke originally joined #Texans last year after defensive quality control stint with #49ers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 15, 2024

A former defensive assistant for the Wolverines, Adegoke has worked his way up the NFL ladder, having served as a quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers before becoming an on-field coach at Houston.

With Adegoke out of the mix, Moore will have to continue to target options to coach the safeties and cornerbacks to fill the departure created by Steve Clinkscale following Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers.

