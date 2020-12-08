Michigan football dodges questions on Jim Harbaugh's contract status

Michigan football on Tuesday remained mum and dodged questions about a contract extension for coach Jim Harbaugh, who been under fire amid declining results with only one year remaining on his contract after this season.

“Jim and I will meet at the end of the year to discuss the program and where we’re gonna go and all those different things," athletic director Warde Manuel said Tuesday.

The Wolverines have one game remaining — a Dec. 19 crossover matchup against a Big Ten West opponent — after announcing they will not play their annual game against Ohio State for the first time since 1917 on Tuesday.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before his game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

“We have one more game currently scheduled," Manuel said. "That’s when the conversation, at some point after the season ends, will begin (with Harbaugh). And just to clarify, Jim and I have always talked at the end of the season. Always. This is not a, ‘Well, we’re making this up this year.’ We sit down and talk. Sometimes we’ll talk in November and just in general to get a sense and we’ve had a lot of conversations in between. It’s not like we don’t talk. Sometimes daily, depending on the issues. Sometimes weekly.

"I just don’t want anybody to get the sense that we’re sitting around. That is the furthest thing from the truth. We have a lot to do and a lot to talk about.”

Manuel and Harbaugh have spoken in recent days about an extension that would offer Harbaugh a lower base salary and a lower buyout figure, one high-ranking person with direct knowledge of the situation told the Free Press on Monday. The deal reportedly would give Harbaugh more money to attract top assistants, the source said.

As it stands, Manuel's timeline means Michigan won't have closure on Harbaugh's contract situation until after the early signing begins on Dec. 16. Harbaugh is the only Power 5 coach with less than two years remaining on his contract.

Manuel acknowledged Harbaugh's uncertain status could be used against Michigan on the recruiting trail.

“You know what’s not unique in college athletics? Negative recruiting," he said. "Negative recruiting occurs all the time. All the time. So I’ll let it at that.”

During the offseason, Harbaugh said a new deal was in the works but discussions had been paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s bigger fish to fry for our athletic director, or our administration, me as a coach,” he said in July.

When asked again in mid-October about his contract, Harbaugh echoed the sentiment. “Just other fish, bigger fish to fry,” he said.

On Tuesday, Harbaugh wasn't willing to discuss his future on any level.

"This isn’t the forum to discuss that," Harbaugh said, "and we’ve for months long agreed that we’ll talk about the extension at the end of the season.”

Harbaugh’s contract, which he signed upon being hired at Michigan in December 2014, will expire three days after the final game of the 2021 season. According to USA Today Sports' database of college football coaching salaries, he is earning a $7.79 million salary — the fourth-highest figure in the country.

Manuel has expressed his desire to keep Harbaugh at Michigan for the rest of Harbaugh's coaching career. But that was before the Wolverines slogged through a 2-4 season in 2020, which includes losses to heavy underdog Michigan State, the first loss to Indiana since 1987 and a loss against winless Penn State on Nov. 28, just before the onset of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

