Michigan football DL Luiji Vilain plans to transfer

Four years ago, Luiji Vilain Michigan football as a heralded prospect.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 253-pound senior defensive end will look to finish his college career elsewhere.

Vilain entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, becoming the sixth Michigan scholarship player to do so since September.

This past season, Vilain played 118 snaps on defense and produced four tackles. Vilain suffered multiple knee injuries while in Ann Arbor and struggled to gain a foothold in the defense while contributing just 12 tackles and one sack.

In 2019, there was hope Vilain would be able to revive his career. But he was used sparingly as a reserve while backing up starter Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye.

